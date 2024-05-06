Atletico Madrid decide to sell 30-year-old attacker

Atletico Madrid have reportedly made the decision to sell Memphis Depay at the end of the season.

The Dutch attacker has struggled since joining Atletico from Barcelona at the start of 2023.

And starting just nine La Liga games this term, it’s clear the 30-year-old is far from an important player for Diego Simone.

Consequently, according to AS, the former Man United winger will be axed once the summer window opens with Atletico willing to listen to offers.

Possible destinations

A move to Saudi Arabia could be an option as the Middle Eastern league looks to inject more European talent into their clubs. How the attacker would feel about such a drastic move remains unknown though.

Moving on from Saudi…

After coming through PSV’s academy, Depay has since gone on to gain experience playing in France, Spain and England, and while it feels unlikely he has a market in any of those leagues again, an emotional return to the Eredivisie could be a possibility. PSV will be looking to add to their options next season after lifting their 26th domestic title recently, and Depay could be an ideal solution.

During his 18 months in Madrid, Depay, who has just one year left on his contract, has scored 13 goals in 37 games in all competitions.