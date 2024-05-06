Barcelona shortlist two midfielders including Everton star

Barcelona are hoping to use the summer transfer window as an opportunity to reinforce their midfield.

Although failing to win this season’s La Liga with Real Madrid cruising to victory, the Catalan giants remain an attractive destination.

And looking to lean on their illustrious history to attract two of England’s most highly rated midfielders, Barcelona, according to a report from Fichajes, are interested in signing Everton’s Amadou Onana and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi. The latter will be a free agent next month after failing to extend his contract at the King Power.

Looking to add some quality in depth, as well as more experience to his midfield, manager Xavi will look to bolster his options and provide young guns such as Gavi and Pedri with some much-needed support.

Onana’s stock has risen considerably since his breakthrough at Everton so Barcelona will be expecting to face competition for the Belgian and Ndidi is guaranteed to have multiple offers following another impressive campaign in which he helped the Foxes win automatic promotion back to the Premier League.