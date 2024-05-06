Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been in the news a lot recently because of his release clause.

The Brazilian international has attracted interest from both Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Magpies face losing the midfielder if his release clause is triggered, which can be triggered before June 30.

Last year, the 26-year-old agreed to a new contract with Newcastle that has a £100 million release clause and continues until 2028.

The Magpies may think about selling one or two of their key assets in the summer as the club face trouble balancing their finances.

In order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, the Premier League club need to sell some of their players first.

Their sales are required to further provide the club with cash injection for making new signings.

Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have been linked with moves away from the club but Eddie Howe has stated that both the players remain a crucial part of his plans.

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has now joined the conversation surrounding the future of Guimaraes and named the club he thinks the Newcastle midfielder will join if he leaves the Tyneside club.

“Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City,” Rivaldo said, as reported by The Shields Gazette.

“He’s a great player and has been standing out this season.

“It’s clear that nowadays everyone wants to play for Manchester City because they have Pep Guardiola and a very tight and harmonious team.

“I believe that if Guimaraes leaves Newcastle, he will choose to go to Manchester City.”

Newcastle cannot afford to lose their midfield star

Guimaraes is one of the best midfielders in the league and Man City’s and Arsenal’s interest in him is normal.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Newcastle will cash in on the player who is a key member of their first team.

Along with Isak, Guimaraes is the first name on Howe’s team sheet and selling him would not be a wise move from the Magpies.

He helped the club qualify for the Champions League last season and could once again help them qualify for a European competition this season.