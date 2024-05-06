Premier League outfit Burnley has offered young striker Destiny Ojo a trial at their club.

The third-year scholar has been given a week of training at Burnley in an attempt to make an impression after leaving Fratton Park this summer without seeing any game for the first team.

The striker was invited to play for the under-21 team by former Pompey manager Danny Cowley, and had previously completed a trial with Colchester.

This season, Ojo went on loan to Poole Town, Sholing, and Lancing in an effort to gain first-team experience that would help him grow.

Ojo made 22 appearances and scored six goals with Poole in Southern League Premier South before being recalled by Fratton Park outfit.