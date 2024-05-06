Chelsea youngster wants to spend next season away from Stamford Bridge

Omari Hutchinson, who is on loan from Chelsea to Ipswich Town, has spoken of his desire to continue playing for the newly promoted team.

After being loaned to the Tractor Boys in the summer of last year, the 20-year-old had a tremendous season for them, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists from 50 games across all competitions.

Under the leadership of Kieran McKenna, Ipswich have gained back to back promotions.

They were up against Leicester City and Leeds United in the race to get promoted this season.

Ipswich successfully managed to achieve another promotion with Chelsea loanee Hutchinson contributing to their cause.

The young player has now expressed interest in returning to Ipswich for a further season on loan.

When asked about his future with Ipswich, he said, as reported by Football.London:

“I hope so. I don’t know.”

“I’ll have to see what my agent is saying and what the manager is saying and then go from there,” he continued. “I don’t know. I just want to celebrate at the moment.”

The Blues have a decision to make on the future of the talented young player.

Chelsea are set to have a busy summer with big changes expected at the club.

The Premier League club have their mind on player sales as they are looking to balance their finances to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Chelsea prepare for a number of exits

This summer, Mauricio Pochettino’s team is anticipated to part ways with a number of players, and they will probably concentrate on the exit of academy graduates.

It is generally anticipated that Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, and Ian Maatsen will leave in order for the team to balance its accounts.

Chelsea’s sales will result in pure profit for them.

If they get the right price, Hutchinson may be a potential transfer possibility as well.