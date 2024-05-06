Graham Potter is on shortlist to replace Premier League bound manager

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter has emerged as one of the favourites to replace Arne Slot at Feyenoord.

The current manager of Feyenoord, Slot, is set to take the Liverpool job to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The decision has not been officially announced yet but after positives talks, they are close to reaching an agreement.

Slot will join the Merseyside club in what will be the biggest challenge of his impressive management career.

However, that has opened the door for Potter, who is one of the candidates to take over at Feyenoord, according to The Times.

Another Dutch club, Ajax, are looking to appoint the former Premier League manager Potter.

The manager was sacked by Chelsea almost one year ago after a disappointing seven month spell at the club.

The Blues appointed Potter after his impressive work at Brighton, where he adopted an attacking style of play that garnered attention.

However, his spell at Chelsea was disastrous and ended up as a failure.

In addition to Potter, Feyenoord are thinking about hiring Slot’s former assistant manager, Marino Pusic, who is leading Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukrainian league.

The English manager has been linked with a number of jobs in recent months, with Manchester United being one of them.

As Erik ten Hag faces an uncertain future at the club, Potter has been linked with the Old Trafford job with new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly an admirer of the 48-year-old manager.

Graham Potter has impressed clubs across Europe

The former Swansea manager is high in demand mainly for the work he has done at Brighton.

His brand of attacking football with high pressing, a style that is being adopted by most teams these days, is making him a strong contender for several jobs.

It remains to be seen where Potter decides to go, Ajax, Feyenoord or perhaps Man United.