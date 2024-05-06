Arsenal exploring transfer market for important position as they plan their summer budget

Arsenal are reportedly exploring the strikers market ahead of the summer transfer window as they prepare their plans for things like their budget for that specific area of their squad.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, with the Italian journalist speaking in the video embedded below about what we can expect from the Gunners in the upcoming transfer window.

Watch below as Romano discusses Arsenal’s options, which seem to include Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko as their main and most realistic priorities, with Alexander Isak also mentioned, albeit as a potentially more complicated and challenging deal to get done with Newcastle…

Gyokeres may arguably be the stand-out option after his remarkable form with Sporting Lisbon this season, with the Sweden international scoring a remarkable 41 goals in 47 games in all competitions so far.

Arsenal could definitely do with someone like that in their squad, with Gabriel Jesus not proving to be the most reliable signing since his move from Manchester City last season.

Although the Brazil international initially looked like an exciting purchase, he has struggled to stay fit, and has also not really been particularly prolific in front of goal when he has played.

Jesus brings other qualities to the team besides goals, of course, but in Gyokeres Arsenal could be signing more of an elite finisher who could take them to the next level, giving them someone who could potentially hit 30 goals or more in a single campaign, and help close what is admittedly a pretty small gap with reigning champions and current title favourites Man City.

Gyokeres transfer: How much will Arsenal need to spend?

Romano’s comments about AFC looking at their budget could be significant, as Gyokeres may also be the most expensive name on their list.

The transfer expert has previously told CaughtOffside that Arsenal could expect a tough negotiation with Sporting on their star player, as they’re unlikely to budge from their release clause that they have protecting him.