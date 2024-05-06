Jurgen Klopp risk missing Liverpool farewell match due to Premier League rule

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has two matches left in charge of the club.

The German announced his decision to leave the club at the beginning of the year.

Klopp joined the Merseyside club in 2015 and helped the club win the Premier League and the Champions League title.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager completely transformed the Reds and made them a formidable force under his tenure.

His spell at the club is now ending soon with just two matches remaining in Liverpool’s campaign.

A trip to Aston Villa and a home clash against Wolves. However, the Liverpool boss could miss his farewell match.

Klopp is just one yellow card away from serving a one-match suspension in the Premier League, according to Liverpool Echo.

If Klopp gets a yellow card in the match against Aston Villa, he is going to be suspended for his final match at Anfield against Wolves.

The Liverpool boss has already taken two yellow cards this season and according to Premier League rules, three yellow cards equals one match suspension.

Jurgen Klopp needs to be careful

Both the yellow cards were taken by Klopp for demanding a penalty for his team, one against Luton Town and one against Burnley.

Klopp would have to be at his best behaviour against Aston Villa so that he can enjoy his farewell match from the touchline.

Liverpool have nothing to play for in their next two matches as they have secured qualification to the Champions League.

The Reds were competing with Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title race, however, recent results have seen them fall behind.

Liverpool have struggled in the last month

Their unconvincing displays against Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham United have seen them lose ground in the title race.

Elimination against Atalanta in the Europa League was another major blow to the Reds’ boss in his farewell season.

The Merseyside club would be hoping to finish the season on a high with two wins in their remaining two matches.