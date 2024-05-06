Man United make Jadon Sancho decision after talks with him in Germany

Manchester United are prepared to sell Jadon Sancho this summer after face-to-face talks with him in Germany.

Erik ten Hag revealed that Man United have met with the player to discuss his future.

After falling out with Ten Hag, who pulled him out of the starting lineup for the 3-1 loss against Arsenal in early September, the 24-year-old departed Man United temporarily to join Borussia Dortmund in January.

Ten Hag immediately said that Sancho’s absence was due to his lack of preparation for the game, as per the requirements.

In response, Sancho issued a tweet disputing this. The Dutchman then excluded Sancho since he refused to apologise to him.

The English winger has impressed on his loan spell in Germany, particularly against Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal of the Champions League.

His performance against the Ligue 1 winners have sparked speculation of a return to Man United.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are now looking to sell the player.

It is believed that John Murtough, the former football director at United, and Matt Hargreaves, the director of player negotiations, traveled to Germany to meet with Sancho.

The Man United manager said, as reported by the Daily Mail:

‘We had a visit with him. We had a talk with him during his stay there and we will keep going with this process. We will continually be in contact and communicate with him.’

Leaving Man United helped Sancho regain form

With a pivotal second leg of the semifinals in Paris approaching, Sancho will not be considering his future too soon.

Borussia Dortmund have a 1-0 lead going into the French city on Tuesday because of a spectacular goal from Nicklas Fullkrug.

After defeating Augsburg 5-1 in the league—a game in which Sancho was rested—Edin Terzic’s team will enter the match with even more confidence.