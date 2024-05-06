Man United boss Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Bayern Munich job

Manchester United manager is on the shortlist to become the next Bayern Munich manager.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Dutch manager is being eyed by the Bundesliga club to replace Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager is set to depart the Bundesliga giants after failing to win the league.

Under Tuchel’s management, Bayern’s dominance in the league has finished with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen becoming the champions this season.

The decision to shortlist ten Hag comes after Bayern Munich were rejected by former Man United manager Ralf Rangnick.

In favour of the Austrian national team, Rangnick rejected the opportunity to take over at the German giants.

Plettenberg has reported that talks have already started between ten Hag’s management and Bayern Munich.

However, there have been no direct talks with the manager himself.

Bayern took the decision to part ways with Tuchel in February. Alonso became the club’s top target, before he decided to stay with Leverkusen.

Another contender was Julian Nagelsmann, who was fired by Bayern Munich in 2023 but then inked a new deal with the German national side.

The club’s focus has now shifted to under-fire Man United boss ten Hag and Julen Lopetegui.

The former Ajax manager is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford with his team currently sitting in eighth position in the league.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult season domestically and in Europe.

Man United boss already has another job lined up

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the new minority owner of Man United has sparked rumours of an exit from the club for ten Hag.

If the Dutchman is shown the exit door at Old Trafford at the end of the season, he would be ready to take over the Bayern Munich job.

Ten Hag has worked at the German club before when was in charge of Bayern Munich II during Pep Guardiola’s first two seasons at the club from 2013 onwards.