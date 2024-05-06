Man United stars decide who they want to manage them next season

With just weeks remaining of the current season, it remains uncertain if Erik ten Hag will manage Man United for the 2024/25 campaign as the Red Devils squad decide who they want as their coach for next season.

The Dutch coach is under pressure to keep hold of his job at the Manchester club as they have experienced a very poor season at Old Trafford. The Premier League giants are at risk of missing out on European football for next season and the only thing that may save Ten Hag is if he can deliver the FA Cup at the end of May.

Thomas Tuchel’s availability is also putting the Man United boss under more pressure as it is no secret that the German coach would love to take over at Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, many Manchester United players would “love” to play under Tuchel and that may be something the decision-makers at the Premier League club take into consideration when deciding Ten Hag’s faith.

Will Thomas Tuchel replace Erik ten Hag at Man United?

Tuchel has underperformed at Bayern Munich this season with winning the Champions League being the only way to save the German giants’ season; however, the former Chelsea boss may be the perfect coach to take over at Old Trafford.

The 50-year-old has experience of managing in the Premier League, is a very good tactician and is a strong character to be able to deal with the current Man United dressing room.

The Bayern coach would certainly be an upgrade on Ten Hag but it remains to be seen if he gets the job in Manchester as a decision over the Dutch coach is yet to be made.