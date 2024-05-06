Journalist tips West Ham star to ‘open up’ possible Liverpool transfer

Liverpool have been tipped to become a potential destination for West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus.

The view of transfer journalist Dean Jones is that the Ghana international could ‘open himself up’ for a transfer out of London.

Despite only joining the Hammers from Ajax last summer, the 23-year-old is already seeing his long-term future speculated.

And while the Hammers have endured a miserable campaign, Kudus, 23, along with Jarrod Bowen, has been a rare standout performer.

Mohammed Kudus tips to make Liverpool move

Consequently, in line for a high-profile move, Jones reckons if the footballing stars align, including Mo Salah leaving for Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, Kudus arriving at Anfield is a real possibility.

“It’s very difficult to get a clear gauge on the terms of any release clause that is in the contract as no one involved is really confirming anything,” he told GiveMeSport.

“The foundations of the story seem concrete so my hunch is to believe that there is a trigger figure involved somewhere along the line.

“It’ll be interesting to find out what the level of it is and when it kicks in. If it is reasonable then you can imagine he might open up as a potential target for Liverpool, if Salah does end up leaving after all.”

Since joining the Hammers less than one year ago, Kudus, who also has 26 senior international caps to his name, has scored 13 goals and registered five assists in 43 games in all competitions.