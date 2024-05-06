Newcastle United considering summer move for 6’6″ goalkeeping monster

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer.

Although arguably in need of reinforcing multiple positions, including in midfield, Newcastle could find themselves equally as desperate for another goalkeeper.

The Magpies will lose Loris Karius when his contract expires at the end of the season and Martin Dubravka is also likely to depart with his contract approaching its final year.

Newcastle United interested in Giorgi Mamardashvili

Consequently, in need of an upgrade and a player capable of rivalling Nick Pope for the side’s number one jersey, Eddie Howe, according to a recent report from Fichajes, has highlighted Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili as his ideal target.

The 23-year-old Georgian has enjoyed a major rise since signing for Valencia three years ago.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s best up-and-coming goalkeepers, Newcastle view the 6’6″ tall Georgian as a player for both the present and the future.

Valencia are believed to be demanding up to £30 million for the keeper’s signature ahead of his deal expiring in 2027 suggesting he could be a viable option for the northeast giants.

Since making his debut for Los Che Chotos in August 2021, Mamardashvili, who became the first-ever Valencia player to appear in 60 consecutive games earlier this year, has kept 30 clean sheets in 96 games in all competitions.