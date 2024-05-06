In-form Leeds playmaker has agreed to leave the club

Leeds United have blown their chance of automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, despite spending so much of the campaign in the top two places.

Daniel Farke’s side were pipped to the runners-up spot by Ipswich Town, so must now qualify through the playoffs if they want to return to the top flight for the 2024/25 campaign.

If Leeds fail to go up, it seems one player has already resolved his future, with loaned-out midfielder Marc Roca said to be prepared to leave Elland Road permanently if they fail to regain their status as a Premier League side.

Roca struggled at Leeds last season but has impressed on loan at Real Betis, so one imagines there’ll be plenty of suitors for him if he does leave this summer.

Leeds fans probably won’t be too concerned by this as it gives their club the opportunity to make some important money from his sale, which could go on more useful players to strengthen their squad.

One imagines Roca wouldn’t really be in contention for a place in the LUFC squad even if they were back in the top flight next term anyway, so an exit looks the most likely and sensible thing for all parties involved.