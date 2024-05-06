20-year-old joining Man City this summer labelled “special” by current manager

Man City will welcome Savio to the Etihad Stadium this summer and Girona boss Michel has stated that the winger is “the best player I’ve ever had”.

It was confirmed in February that the 20-year-old will be joining Man City from French club Troyes ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, once his loan deal with Girona expires at the end of the season. All these clubs are part of the City Football Group so the final destination for the Brazilian was always going to be the Premier League side.

The signing is a very exciting one for Man City going off the displays the winger has shown in Spain this season. Savio has scored 10 goals and assisted a further nine across 37 games for Girona, who found themselves in an unexpected title race for most of the campaign.

Speaking about the 20-year-old, Girona boss Michel has stated that the Brazil star is the “best player I’ve ever had”.

“When I saw Sávio in the first training session I said: we’re gonna play in Europe next season, he’s special. He’s the best player I’ve ever had,” the Spanish coach has said via Fabrizio Romano.

What will Savio bring to Man City?

Savio will unlikely make an instant impact at Man City due to his age and will certainly be eased into the Premier League by Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian has mostly featured on the left wing for Girona this season and at the Etihad, he will compete with Jack Grealish and Jérémy Doku for that role. The 20-year-old can also play on the right so that versatility will be very useful for Guardiola.

Savio is a proper winger and will bring pace and creativity to City when he arrives. The Girona star does a lot of things well but under Guardiola’s watch the youngster could go to another level.