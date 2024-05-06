World Cup winning manager Cesar Luis Menotti dies at the age of 85

Cesar Luis Menotti, 85-year-old former manager of Barcelona and Argentina, has passed away.

The legendary manager, who in 1978 helped his nation win its first-ever World Cup, spent a month in the hospital suffering from acute anemia.

The manager, who was born in Rosario, led Argentina to a 3-1 triumph over the Netherlands 46 years ago.

Argentina won the match in memorable fashion with extra-time goals from teammate Daniel Bertoni and Mario Kempes.

After serving as a player for Rosario Central, Boca Juniors, and Santos, Menotti started his coaching career with Newell’s Old Boys.

He guided Huracán to the Argentine title in 1973, and in 1974, Menotti assumed leadership of the Argentina national team.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed the passing away of their iconic manager.

The statement read: “The Argentine Football Association regrets to report with great sadness the death of Cesar Luis Menotti, current Director of National Teams and former World Champion coach of Argentina.”

After the 1982 World Cup, Menotti left the national team to become a coach at Barcelona, where he led the team to the 1983 Copa del Rey victory.

Along with stints at Atletico Madrid, he also managed two Mexican teams, Puebla and Tecos, and the Argentine teams Boca Juniors, Independiente, River Plate, Penarol, Rosario Central, and Sampdoria.

In 1977, Menotti gave 16-year-old Diego Maradona his debut for the national team; nevertheless, the legendary player from Argentina was omitted from Menotti’s World Cup squad the following year, which sparked controversy.

During the halftime of the Argentinian League Cup final between Velez Sarsfield and Estudiantes, there was a minutes’ silence in honour of Menotti.