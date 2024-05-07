Exciting 19-year-old Brazilian that Liverpool want in talks to sign for West Ham

Whether or not Julen Lopetegui finally signs on the dotted line to replace David Moyes at West Ham, it appears that technical director, Tim Steidten, is already getting busy in terms of transfers.

At the end of the season the Scot will finally leave the East London outfit, a year after guiding them to their first major silverware in 43 years.

Moyes has had his detractors but there’s no denying that he took a relegation threatened team and turned them into European regulars.

West Ham want Gassova

Though his style of football was from a bygone era it got the club results, and that needs to be acknowledged and appreciated by the East London faithful.

It’s important to remember that managers can only work with what they have, and for all of the talent of the likes of Kudus, Bowen and Paqueta et al, there’s still a few workhorses in the squad who have, regretfully, held West Ham back.

Perhaps that’s why Steidten has identified highly-rated 19-year-old Brazilian, Wesley Gassova, as a potential new signing for the Hammers.

According to The Standard, the club are already in talks for the £26m-rated winger, who is also interesting Real Betis, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

It isn’t clear yet whether the Corinthians ace and his representatives will be taking on board West Ham’s overtures or waiting for a better offer, but what the Hammers interest does evidence is a sporting department that are now doing a great job of being pro-active rather than reactive.

For far too long now West Ham only seem to buy players where there is an absolute need rather than bringing in those players that can absolutely bring competition for places in all areas.

If the club were able to land Gassova, it would put a real marker down ahead of the new manager announcement too.