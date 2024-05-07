Arne Slot identifies two new signings ahead of Liverpool move

Arne Slot, who is about to become the new Liverpool manager, has already identified two signings for the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at the club is set to end with only two games remaining in his tenure as the Liverpool boss.

The German manager announced his decision to leave the club earlier this year and since then the Reds have been looking for a new manager.

After considering a number of candidates, they have finally decided to go with Feyenoord’s Dutch manager Slot.

Ahead of his move to Anfield, he has shortlisted the players he is looking to sign.

According to Football Insider, Slot plans to move for Mats Wieffer and Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord this summer.

Liverpool need a new reinforcement in the midfield and Slot has reportedly planned to sign Wieffer to solve that issue.

Since his move to the club in 2022, he has been a key player for Slot and his team, sitting in front of the defense and protecting it.

Signing the Feyenoord player would work in favour of the player and the manager as well as both would know each other’s game and playing style well.

The Liverpool boss is targeting a move for Geertruida for the same reason. The right-back is known for his passing and attacking style.

He has seven goals this season along with his five assists and if Slot is thinking about playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the midfield, it makes sense to make a move for Geertruida.

The 23-year-old could provide competition for Conor Bradley and ease the pressure of playing in defense for Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool need to back Slot in the transfer window

The two Feyenoord players that Slot is reportedly targeting are not big name players but the manager is familiar with their game and their strengths and weaknesses.

The Reds should support the new manager in the transfer window and provide him the funds to make additions to the squad according to his choice.

The transition period for the Reds will not be easy as replacing Klopp is by no means an easy task but with the right signings, Slot’s job could become much easier.