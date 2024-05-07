Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal aren’t frustrated the title race is out of their control

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal aren’t frustrated by the title race being out of their hands as they look to win a first league title in 20 years.

The Gunners are currently a point ahead of Manchester City having played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s side as the title race looks set to go down to the final day.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently preparing to face Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend, and have only lost one league game in 2024.

Saka says Arsenal are viewing the title race as a “beautiful challenge”

Unfortunately for Arsenal despite their form, City are showing no signs they are going to drop any points, and their 5-1 win over Wolves last weekend means they are now 20 games unbeaten in the league.

Saka has been in brilliant form this season scoring 16 goals in the league and hitting 20 in all competitions for the first time in his career.

Despite their destiny being out of their hands, the 22-year-old insisted the Gunners aren’t frustrated and view the title race as a challenge.

“You can see it in two ways”, Saka told The Evening Standard.

“You can either view it as frustrating or as a beautiful challenge.

“Everybody knows [City] are one of the best teams in the world, they have been on the top for the past five years, challenging for everything.