“Will definitely move” – Chelsea courting brilliant £65m-rated midfielder

Chelsea will need to do some studious work in this summer’s transfer window given the threat of Financial Fair Play.

The Blues have been one of the busiest clubs over the past few windows, however, unless Todd Boehly wants to authorise multiple departures each year, his largesse will have to take a back seat.

It’s all very well wanting to act like a kid in a sweet shop, but surely the American must’ve learned his lesson by now given how poorly Chelsea have played over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

Chelsea want Georgiy Sudakov

Mauricio Pochettino will almost certainly be the fall guy if Boehly’s trigger finger reveals itself again this summer, but summarily changing manager and players will only succeed in ensuring Chelsea have to start again time after time.

In any event, it would appear that they’re interested in Shakhtar Donetsk’s highly-rated midfield ace, Georgiy Sudakov.

The 21-year-old is unlikely to come cheap, with the Daily Mail noting that a £65million fee for the Ukraine international isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

That’s a big chunk of any club’s transfer budget for one summer, so Boehly needs to be certain that Sudakov is the type of player that can bring the glory days back to Stamford Bridge.

It appears that Chelsea do have a decent chance of landing the player too, should they further any conversations.

“This summer window, he has a big chance to move to some big clubs. We have had some contacts with big clubs and some are not negotiating with us directly but are getting a feel for the summer environment,” Shakhtar chief executive Sergei Palkin was quoted as saying to the media on a recent trip to watch Chelsea, per the Daily Mail.

“He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton, many people asked me about Sudakov.”

The midfielder continues to impress for club and country, but the Premier League is a different ball game entirely.

He can’t be expected to be parachuted into a club such as Chelsea, who are clearly still in transition, and become their saviour.

At such a young age, he will need to be given time to adapt, and to date that doesn’t appear to be something that Todd Boehly is willing to give anyone.