Chelsea are ready to sell Romelu Lukaku this summer after agreeing a deal with his agent last year.

The Belgian international has spent the last few seasons away from Stamford Bridge, on loan to Inter Milan and Roma in the Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Blues would ask for £38 million in transfer fees in the next window in exchange for Lukaku.

The clause was decided last year between the Premier League club and Lukaku’s representatives.

Roma are interested in keeping the striker after his impressive season in Serie A, while clubs in the Saudi Pro League have also shown interest in the services of the striker.

Lukaku does not want to return to Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea does not want him back either.

The former Inter and Manchester United star has had a great season on loan in Italy, making 44 appearances, scoring 20 goals in all competitions, and dishing out four assists.

At Roma, Lukaku is currently on a one-year loan; however, prior to the 2024–2025 season, the Serie A team has the option to activate his permanent signing clause.

His future still remains uncertain as it remains to be seen which club will make an offer for him.

The striker could be heading to Napoli as the Serie A side could use him in Chelsea’s potential deal to sign their striker Victor Osimhen.

Roma and Chelsea are expected to sit together at the end of the season to discuss the striker’s future, according to Matteo Moretto.

The Premier League club would face a substantial amount of loss on their investment in the striker.

Chelsea plan to move in another direction

The Blues have moved on from the Belgian having signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku last summer.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Osimhen shows they have plans to move in the other direction with Lukaku heading for an exit from the club.

The former Everton striker’s move at Chelsea did not work and the Blues are making a wise decision in letting the striker leave.