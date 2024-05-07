Popular Chelsea star leaving at the end of the season pens two-year deal with new club

Thiago Silva will return to Fluminense at the end of the season as Chelsea will allow the player to leave early to join up with his new club.

The centre-back has signed a two-year contract with the Brazilian club until 2026, reports Fabrizio Romano, with the 39-year-old likely to retire once that deal expires.

Silva returns to the team where it all began for him as he joined the Fluminense academy back in 1998. The defender wouldn’t play for the first team until 2006 but will now write a new chapter in Rio de Janeiro across the next two years.

The 39-year-old will not be allowed to play prior to his registration being made official on July 1 but Chelsea have agreed to let him go early so he can train with his new teammates following the conclusion of the Premier League club’s season.

This has been confirmed on the London club’s official website, which is a nice thing to do for a figure that is very popular at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Silva’s time at Chelsea

Silva will very likely get a big send-off during Chelsea’s final match of the season against Bournemouth as the Brazilian has been a very good player for the Blues over the last four years.

The 39-year-old’s experience has been crucial to any success the London club had which peaked in 2021 as Thomas Tuchel led Chelsea to their second Champions League crown. This was Silva’s first and therefore, the Blues will forever have a place in the defender’s heart.

The Stamford Bridge faithful will be sad to see Silva go but he deserves to finish his career in the place where it all began for him.