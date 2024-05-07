Crystal Palace stars Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise were on fire against Manchester United in a surprise 4-0 win at Selhurst Park last night, and it’s fair to say Arsenal journalist Charles Watts is a big fan.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his weekly column for the Daily Briefing, Watts explained that he views both Eze and Olise as perfect fits for Mikel Arteta’s side, even if he slightly questioned if the latter might be a bit too individualistic in his playing style.

There’s certainly no doubting their talent, with Palace looking superb since Oliver Glasner took over as manager, though Eze and Olise had long been highly regarded anyway, even if Palace in general had under-achieved while Roy Hodgson was in charge.

Could we now see Eze and Olise leave the Eagles for bigger things this summer? Watts would certainly welcome the pair to Arsenal to give this team some much-needed X-factor in games where they’re struggling to break opponents down.

Eze and Olise look ideal for Arsenal, says Charles Watts

“I think either Eberechi Eze or Michael Olise would be a perfect fit for Arsenal this summer. I know the club is looking for a new attacking player who could add a bit of X-Factor to the team, someone who can come in and make something out of nothing,” Watts said.

“We’ve seen Arsenal struggle at times against the low block this season. I think back to the second leg against Bayern in the Champions League and they were protecting their lead by dropping deep in those final 25 minutes. Arsenal just didn’t have anyone on the pitch that night who looked like pulling something unexpected out of the bag and opening them up.

“Someone like Eze or Olise could do that, especially the latter, as we saw in particular with his dazzling performance as Palace surprisingly thrashed Manchester United 4-0 last night.

“I do look at Olise and wonder if he is an Arteta type player. He’s perhaps a bit too individualistic for the Spaniard in terms of how he plays and he would certainly have to work very hard to improve what he does off the ball to really fit in at Arsenal. But his quality is there for all to see and I think he would improve any top squad, including Arteta’s.”