Barcelona to try to sell winger this summer, could be significant transfer update for PL club

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano expects that Barcelona will try to sell Ansu Fati this summer in what could potentially be a significant update for his current loan club Brighton.

The talented young Spain international has long looked like he could have a great career ahead of him, but it’s also fair to say that he’s going through a difficult period, having had some fitness struggles as well as a generally underwhelming loan spell in the Premier League this season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed Fati’s future ahead of this summer, making it clear that it could be busy, with Barca likely to look to offload the 21-year-old.

Romano played down links with Saudi Pro League clubs, but it seems Fati could be on the move, so this will be an interesting one to watch, as it gives Brighton the opportunity to sign him permanently if they want to.

Fati transfer: Should Brighton keep the on-loan Barcelona winger?

In fairness, Brighton might not be that tempted to sign Fati on a permanent deal as he’s not done that much to impress during his loan spell in English football this term.

Then again, Fati surely hasn’t lost all this talent over night, so Roberto de Zerbi might well feel he could keep on working to develop the player and get him back to his best.

Romano said: “Barcelona will assess the situation as soon as Ansu Fati returns from his loan at Brighton. The expectation is for Barca to try to offload or sell Ansu Fati this summer, so I expect movement there; I’ve no confirmation on Saudi movement yet but in general, it will be a busy summer around Fati.”

Barcelona fans will surely be disappointed that this homegrown talent couldn’t quite live up to his potential and make it in their first-team, but that does seem to be the way this is going now.