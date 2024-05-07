Former Spurs player claims there’s “no way” Tottenham will throw in the towel against Manchester City

Jamie Redknapp has insisted there’s no way Tottenham’s players will throw in the towel against Manchester City to stop rivals Arsenal winning the Premier League.

Tottenham are going through a difficult spell right now, and have lost their last four Premier League games in a row conceding 13 goals in the process.

Spurs can have a massive say in the title race when they welcome Manchester City to north London on May 14th.

Redknapp adamant Spurs won’t throw the towel in against City

City are currently on course to become the first team in history to win four Premier League titles in a row, and will do that if they win their last three games.

Tottenham’s arch rivals Arsenal currently sit top of the league by one point having played a game more than their rivals, and will need to win their last two games, and hope City slip up if they are to win a first league title in 20 years.

There have been claims in some quarters that Spurs might throw in the towel against City if it stops Arsenal winning the league, and former Tottenham player Redknapp has shared his thoughts on those claims.

“When people talk about, are they not going to try, they are not going to hand the title to Arsenal, you can’t do that as a player, it is just impossible”, he told talkSPORT.

“Fans might think it can happen, but there is no way.

“You are going to be live on Sky, you want to perform, you want to show your best.

“What are you going to do? You’re not going to go into a tackle? Is the goalkeeper not going to want to save a shot? That’s not how it works in football.”

Postecoglou will be desperate to see a reaction from his players over the final three games of the season to ensure they finish as high as possible in the table, with many fighting for their futures at the club.