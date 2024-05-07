Video: Best first half chance denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma to keep PSG in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit in their Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Borussia Dortmund but it has been the German side that have been the better of the two teams.

Edin Terzic’s team have reduced PSG to very little chances and have been comfortable at the Parc des Princes throughout the opening 45 minutes.

The Bundesliga outfit even had the best chance of the game so far as Karim Adeyemi ran through on the counter but Gianluigi Donnarumma stopped his shot in the PSG goal.

That save could prove to be huge come the final whistle but things need to improve from the French team’s point of view.

Watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma keeps PSG in the Champions League