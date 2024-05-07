Exclusive: Greenwood and Sancho could return as Man United prepare for potential Tuchel arrival

There will be some very important weeks ahead for Man United because after the humiliating 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace, they are now in danger of failing to qualify for a UEFA competition next season via the Premier League.

The hierarchy are hoping for an FA Cup final win against Man City, with some of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS staff also now convinced that Erik ten Hag no longer has control of the team, according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of what’s happening behind the scenes at the club.

Man United likely to sack Erik ten Hag

For this reason, the Red Devils are in contact with other coaches who are considered possible replacements for the Dutchman, including Thiago Motta and especially Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager has repeatedly expressed his willingness to return to England and, given his farewell to Bayern at the end of the season, considers the potential opportunity at Old Trafford as the ideal one for a comeback to the Premier League.

Keep an eye on Milan too as the Rossoneri have included Tuchel in their shortlist as Pioli’s successor.

The choice of United’s next coach, as usual, will also influence their dealings in the transfer market and, among others, the futures of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood will depend on this.

A decision on both has not yet been made precisely because, with ten Hag’s possible farewell, many things could change.

Despite reports to the contrary, CaughtOffside sources understand that both Sancho and Greenwood have expressed an interest in remaining at Man United – as long as the former Ajax coach is no longer there.

Without a doubt, United also have to strengthen their defence, with Jean-Clair Todibo still a possible target.

Antonio Silva is also on the list but represents a more complicated solution because PSG are favourites thanks to contacts that have been ongoing on for some time with his entourage.

Gleison Bremer, valued at around €70m by Juventus, remains in the race but only as a backup solution at this point.

Regardless of who will be the manager next year, another very welcome profile at Man United is Michael Olise, considered a suitable target thanks to his £35m release clause.

Liverpool are also very interested in him as a possible replacement for Salah in the event of the Egyptian King’s departure, but United could make concrete moves in the next few weeks to get ahead of the anticipated fierce competition.