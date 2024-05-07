“I’m big fan” – Fabrizio Romano names two ideal signings for Arsenal

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Arsenal’s search for a new striker this summer, naming Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko as ideal names to strengthen the Gunners up front.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Arsenal are still deciding their budget and exploring the market for opportunities in attack, with the likes of Gyokeres and Sesko likely to be realistic options for them.

However, there’s also some admiration for Newcastle United front-man Alexander Isak, even if that’s a less realistic target for Arsenal, who would surely struggle to persuade one of their Premier League rivals to sell to them.

Arsenal fans would surely be happy with Gyokeres in particular as he’s had a superbly prolific season, finding the back of the net a remarkable 41 times in 47 appearances in all competitions this term.

Gyokeres transfer: Romano discusses Arsenal striker targets

“Arsenal have been scouting Sporting players multiple times this year, so Gyokeres is a player they appreciate, alongside Alexander Isak at Newcastle. They also appreciate Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig, so it’s still early days and Arsenal are exploring the strikers market, but let’s see what they’re going to decide in terms of the budget,” Romano said.

“For his part, Gyokeres wants to keep all the options open, so he could be one to watch in the summer transfer window.

“Let’s see what Arsenal decide to do, but personally I’d go for a proper number 9, someone who can score guaranteed goals. I’m big fan of Gyokeres and Sesko but it’s not easy to pay big amount of money for top strikers so Arsenal are facing an important decision.

“In any case, it’s also worth saying that they are super happy with Kai Havertz’s performances up front, and also with his attitude.”

Who would you sign up front for Arsenal this summer? Let us know in the comments!