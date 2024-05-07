Hull City sack manager Liam Rosenior after missing out on play-offs

Liam Rosenior has been sacked by Hull City after they missed out on the Championship play-offs.

They lost to Plymouth on the last day of the season and concluded the season in seventh place.

Hull trailed sixth-place Norwich, who suffered a defeat on the last day of the season, by three points.

Despite being nominated for Manager of the Year, Rosenior is sacked by the Championship club, according to Sky Sports.

Late in December 2023, Rosenior agreed to a new three-year deal that would have kept him with the team until 2026.

In 2022, he assumed charge at the MKM Stadium.

Now, reports suggest that the club fired him after he failed to make the top six.

Hull fell short against struggling Plymouth Argyle in their final match of the season.

In what turned out to be his last interview as manager, he stated that the season had been good when he spoke after the game.

He said, as reported by The Sun:

“The energy and intensity they put into the game, they deserved their win overall.

“Even though results didn’t go our way, we wanted to finish on a really positive note because that would have summed up the season.

“It has been a positive season but we couldn’t quite get over the line today.

“Part of me not quite expected it, but I knew we would be a team that would have to learn on the job.

“Sometimes you can watch us play and we make so many young decisions but we are so fearless in the way we play.

“It is our biggest strength but sometimes our biggest weakness.”

Rosenior was nominated for Championship Manager of the Season, even though he was not able to challenge for promotion through the play-offs.

Hull City’s decision will be surprising for some fans

The winner was Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, who beat Leeds manager Daniel Farke.

After joining the team halfway through last season, he assisted the team in avoiding relegation, and at the time of his new contract, the team was in the play-offs.

Hull’s season came to an unsatisfactory close as they lost to Plymouth and only managed two victories in six games after being held to draws by Middlesbrough, Watford and Ipswich Town.