Jamie Carragher unveils what he will be doing for Champions League final at Wembley

Borussia Dortmund have reached the 2024 Champions League final and CBS Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has stated that he will be among the German fans at Wembley on June 1.

The former Liverpool star was on the Yellow Wall during the first leg of Dortmund’s Champions League semi-final clash with PSG last week and stated that he found a new family after the game.

BVB supporters welcomed Carragher to the fanbase on the night and the pundit had an incredible time, while also having too many beers.

A tipsy Carragher did the rounds on social media after the first leg and the pundit has now stated that he will be back among the Borussia Dortmund fans at Wembley for the Champions League final.

Speaking on CBS Sports after Dortmund booked their place in the Wembley showpiece, Carragher said: “It’s fantastic for the competition, there will be a fantastic atmosphere there no doubt and I’m going in with them.”

Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund reached the Champions League final having beaten PSG 2-0 on aggregate and it is an incredible achievement in what has been a tough season for the Bundesliga club.

The German outfit are awaiting the winners of the Real Madrid and Bayern Munich match on Wednesday with that excitingly level at 2-2.

An all-German clash on June 1 at Wembley would make for a thrilling Champions League final which would be a repeat of the finale from the 2013 edition of Europe’s top competition.