Jamie Carragher slams Casemiro saying he should go to the MLS or Saudi Arabia

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has three games left at the top level and should be looking for a move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia.

Crystal Palace romped to a 4-0 win against United at Selhurst Park on Monday night with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze wreaking havoc.

Casemiro, playing at centre back because of injuries to Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire had an evening he will want to forget very quickly.

Carragher thinks Casemiro should go to the MLS or Saudi

The Brazilian joined United from Real Madrid in a deal worth £70m in the summer of 2022, and after a good first season, his performances have nosedived this campaign, and he looks like he can no longer play at this level.

The 32-year-old’s legs look like they have gone and he was easily beaten in the build-up to Olise’s opener for Palace.

Liverpool legend Carragher had called for the former Real Madrid man to be substituted at half time, and said at full time he thought Casemiro’s time at the top level was coming to an end.

“I know he’s got kids on the bench but I think Casemiro, deadly serious, should know himself tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level”, Carragher told Sky Sports.

“The next two league games and the FA cup final.

“And he should be thinking ‘I need to go to the MLS or Saudi’, I’m deadly serious, he’s aging, the people around him they need to tell him this has to stop.”

Carragher added he was nowhere near the Brazil international’s level as a player, but had a few words of warning for him.

“He’s been an absolute great, I am nowhere near on a level of what that man has achieved, Champions Leagues, playing for Brazil, playing for Real Madrid”, he added.

“But I always remember something when I retired myself, there was a saying I always remember as a footballer, ‘leave the football before the football leaves you’.

“The football has left him at this top level he needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.”

Casemiro has two years left on his current contract and has made 29 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions this season, scoring five goals.