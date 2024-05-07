Reliable journalist says West Ham-bound Lopetegui is “one of the top managers in Europe”

Although he’s yet to be officially confirmed as David Moyes’ successor, it appears that it’s only a matter of time before Julen Lopetegui is revealed to be the next West Ham manager.

Out of work since his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Spaniard has an entirely different outlook to the Scot.

Where Moyes appears to prefer a safety first outlook with a focus on defensive solidity, Lopetegui is believed to enjoy a 4-3-3 formation and an expansive way of playing that might be more at home in East London.

Balague sings Lopetegui’s praises

The ‘West Ham way’ is thought to be a slick pass and move style that curries favour with the supporters, and it has been sorely missing from their play during the Moyes era.

Despite this, the Hammers have enjoyed their most successful period in many a year.

Moyes won the club their first major silverware in 43 years whilst ensuring European football would be seen at the London Stadium for three seasons in a row.

That has to be seen as a success and progress for the club even if the football hasn’t been entertaining enough for the majority who pay their hard-earned.

Lopetegui’s name being linked with the managerial post appears to have met with an underwhelming response from West Ham fans who perhaps favoured another potential candidate, Ruben Amorim.

However, experienced and reliable Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, has sought to put their minds at rest, telling BBC London that Lopetegui is “one of the top managers in Europe.”

“You are talking I insist about one of the top managers in Europe.” Spanish football expert @GuillemBalague tells @BBCLondonSport that #westham fans have a lot to be excited about as Julen Lopetegui emerges as the front runner to replaces #DavidMoyes as #irons manager.#WHUFC… pic.twitter.com/j2xlyhTOvd — BBC Sport London (@BBCLondonSport) May 6, 2024

Balague’s voice needs to be heard because if there’s anyone who knows about Spanish football, it’s him.

Rather than perhaps basing their opinion on what they’ve heard elsewhere, West Ham fans would do well to open their ears and listen to when Balague has to say.

The strength of the journalist’s opinion might well change their own.