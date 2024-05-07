Liverpool make Darwin Nunez decision after he deletes Instagram posts

Liverpool have no plans to give up on striker Darwin Nunez, according to the Daily Mail.

The Uruguayan attacker deleted all Liverpool related posts from his Instagram account after abuse from fans on social media.

The Liverpool attacker was targeted by some fans following the club’s 4-2 win against Tottenham.

He missed a golden chance to score against Spurs as his effort was saved by the goalkeeper.

This season in the Premier League, Nunez has 11 goals and 8 assists for Liverpool. However, the striker has still received criticism from fans for his failure to score from easy chances.

Liverpool fans have been annoyed by most of their players in the last month as their season finished in the space of few weeks after some poor results.

In the Premier League, they failed to beat Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham, while Atalanta knocked them out of the Europa League.

After two seasons at the club, there are question marks about Nunez and how he will perform moving forward.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher questioned Nunez and his form for the club after their 2-0 defeat against Everton.

Two years after Darwin’s £64 million signing from Benfica, Carragher thinks Liverpool should look at another attacking option.

“I think there is a question to ask,” Carragher said, as reported by The Independent.

“You want him to do well because there is so much that you like because he gives everything, he runs and causes trouble and gets the odd goal and gets an assist.

“But after two years when Liverpool this season are going to the title and those big games, you need your man to score away at Old Trafford, away at Goodison, in the European game at Atalanta. There is no time to waste, this is not October or November. This is the business end.”

It’s time for Nunez to prove himself at Liverpool

Nunez would have to spend the rest of his Anfield career without Jurgen Klopp, the manager who signed him and showed faith in him.

The striker might not get the same favourable treatment from incoming boss Arne Slot.

The club still has faith in the striker and it is time for him to step up and prove why the Merseyside club paid so much money for him.