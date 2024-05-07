It’s only just been announced that David Moyes will leave West Ham at the end of the season, but it already appears as though the club have secured his replacement; Julen Lopetegui.

Nothing has been made official with regard to the former Wolves manager pitching up in East London, but the smart money would appear to be on him replacing the Scot in due course.

Amongst the Hammers faithful the jury would still appear to be out at the moment, though one can infer that the vast majority are probably basing their opinion on the Spaniard’s underwhelming time at Molineux.

Lopetegui can’t wait to start at West Ham

Out of the game for some months now, it’s clear that Lopetegui will be champing at the bit to get involved again, and to prove a point to all of those who might suggest that he’s yesterday’s man.

Sky Sports journalist, Adam Bate, has also noted the excitement that the Spaniard may feel when coaching certain players.

‘West Ham are getting much more than a former Wolves manager here. This is a man who was unbeaten in his two years as Spain manager, a record achieved despite having to play away games against England, Italy, Germany, France and Belgium in that time,’ he wrote in his Sky Sports column.

‘His preference is for a higher defensive line in a 4-3-3 formation with the full-backs providing the width and creative players operating in the spaces inside. There is already excitement at the prospect of working with Mohammed Kudus among others.’

Once Lopetegui is finally confirmed, it will be interesting to see which players are allowed to move on, who he brings in, and the style of football he wishes to implement.

If there’s been one thing more than any other that West Ham fans have disliked about David Moyes’ time in charge, it’s his safety-first way of playing, which isn’t conducive to getting the best out of the likes of Mo Kudus and others.

If he’s able to bring back something approaching the ‘West Ham way,’ those who pay their hard-earned at the London Stadium will get right behind him.

They will need to give him a chance mind. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and West Ham arguably need a good 12-18 months under Lopetegui before the club starts to see the fruits of his labour.