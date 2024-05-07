German outlet reports Man United man as shock leading contender for Bayern Munich role

Bayern Munich are in the market for a new manager and reports in Germany state that Man United’s Erik ten Hag is the leading candidate for the role at the Allianz Arena.

The German giants are set to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season following a poor campaign, although it could be one to remember if the Bundesliga club can win the Champions League.

Bayern wanted Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick to take over at the Allianz Arena but all three turned down the job. This has left the German giants in limbo, something they are not used to.

Panic is starting to set in at the Bavarian club and according to BILD, Erik ten Hag, Hansi Flick and Roberto De Zerbi are the three leading candidates for the manager’s role; with the Man United boss believed to be the Bundesliga club’s top contender.

This would be a massive shock within the football world given the Dutch coach’s struggles in Manchester.

Man United can’t continue with Erik ten Hag next season

Ten Hag spent two years at Bayern Munich during the early days of his managerial career coaching the German club’s second team between 2013 and 2015. This may be a factor in him being a candidate for the senior team as that is all that is going for the Dutch coach at present.

The 54-year-old is experiencing a horrific season at Man United and looks out of his depth at Old Trafford.

The Manchester club were hammered once again by Crystal Palace on Monday night falling to a 4-0 defeat at Selhurst Park. Even if Ten Hag wins the FA Cup at the end of the month, United need to move on from the former Ajax boss.

This would open up the door for a move to Bayern Munich but it is a massive risk for the Bavarian club to hire the Man United manager.