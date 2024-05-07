Michael Owen calls on Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag, and names temporary replacement

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has called on the club to sack Erik ten Hag and place Steve McClaren in charge for the remainder of the season.

United produced another shocking performance in Monday night’s 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, meaning they have now lost a club record 13 Premier League games this season.

The Dutchman is under huge pressure at Old Trafford, and these performances could leave INEOS with no choice but to replace him at the end of the season.

Owen and Scholes call for Ten Hag to be sacked

The Red Devils are eighth in the table and face the prospect of no European football following a dismal campaign, although they are in the FA Cup final.

United face a tough last three games against Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton before the cup final with Manchester City.

Owen believes Ten Hag just simply isn’t good enough and can’t be manager next season.

“I’ve said it for a long time that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job, I’ve been saying it for ages and ages”, Owen told Premier League Productions.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season.

“I almost wonder now, they’ve got a cup final and they’ve got a few important games that could mean European football next year or not.”

Owen added with just four games left whether the board should try something radical and remove Ten Hag before the end of the season.

“I just wonder there’s just so much at stake, even if it’s only for four games, I wonder whether the board might just have to try to do something here and now and be quite radical about it.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage this team next season, he’s not good enough, I’ve thought it for ages, and he’s just not good enough to manage Manchester United.”

Scholes echoed Owen’s sentiments and said the defeat to Palace was the “final nail in the coffin” for Ten Hag.

When asked if McClaren would be a suitable replacement until the end of the season Owen was emphatic with his response.

“They’ve got to try something different. Anything. Yes.”

It’s set to be a major summer of upheaval at United with many players expected to move on and more than likely a change in manager, which means next season could potentially feel like the start of a new era.