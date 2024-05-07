Newcastle are aiming for a successful end to the season, with Callum Wilson’s return to goalscoring form hopefully firing them towards a Europa League place for 2024/25.

The Magpies have had a shocking run of injuries throughout the current campaign, with Wilson consistently on the treatment table.

According to transfermarkt, he has had four separate injuries in 2023/24, which has kept him out of action for a total of 26 matches.

It’s that type of problem that Ben Foster believes will largely contribute to Wilson being left behind when Gareth Southgate picks his England team for the European Championship.

“I think Callum Wilson has always kind of just been a little bit overlooked (for England) just because of his injury record,” Foster said on the Football Fill-In podcast.

“And the thing is for Newcastle, they kind of work his week so that he is ready for the game on Saturday. He probably has a bit of a down week really, sort of rests and recovers because he is very susceptible to injuries and I think that’s the problem when it comes to England.

“The players that aren’t going to be on the pitch on the Saturday afternoon or three o’clock kick-off or whenever it comes, you need the rest of that 15 squad, the rest of them players to be at it, you need them every day to be at it in training to keep all the morale going, to keep the standards high, and I just worry that Callum Wilson won’t be able to do that for Gareth Southgate.”

