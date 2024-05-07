Newcastle United reignite interest in £60m-rated Man United target

Newcastle United are interested in signing Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

The right-winger is valued at £60m and competition is rising for the player after his impressive performances.

Olise scored twice against Manchester United in Palace’s 4-0 win on Monday Night.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies have reignited their interest in the player and they want him to join Eddie Howe’s revolution at St. James’ Park.

The France U21 international almost joined Chelsea last summer but ultimately decided to stay at the club and signed a new contract with a release clause.

This summer, Man United are said to be leading the race to sign him and the player is also open to joining them.

However, the emergence of Newcastle as the club interested in him could change things and provide Olise more to think about.

The Crystal Palace star wants to play Champions League football next season.

Even though the Magpies will not be able to provide that, however, they would be able to provide him with European football.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are set to replace Dan Ashworth with Palace’s Dougie Freedman as their new Director of Football.

The interest in Olise makes more sense now as Freedman would be hoping to bring the versatile attacking player to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle and Man United are not alone in the race to sign the impressive Palace winger.

Newcastle face competition to sign Olise

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are also reportedly tracking the winger ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle boss Howe has other options on his mind as well as he prepares to bolster his attack in the summer.

The report in Daily Mail mentions Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao and Wolves’ Pedro Neto as the two other options being eyed by the Magpies for the right side of their attack.

The Tyneside club have other targets on their agenda as well with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale one of them, along with Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth and Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham.