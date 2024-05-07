Nottingham Forest lose appeal against point deduction punishment

Nottingham Forest lose their appeal against being docked four Premier League points for violating the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The decision to dock Nottingham Forest four points for violating the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules has been upheld by an independent appeal board, confirmed in a statement by the Premier League.

Following the first points deduction, Forest fell into the Premier League’s relegation zone in March.

The Premier League’s RSR regulations allow teams to lose up to £105 million over the course of three seasons, or £35 million each campaign.

However, because Forest played in the Championship for two of the assessment’s years, their maximum loss was just £61 million.

The club spent £142.8 million on transfers during the 2022–2023 season.

They lost £3 million on average in 2020 and 2021, an additional £40 million in 2022, and £52 million in 2023, for a total loss of £95 million.

The team faces a nerve-wracking finish to the season after being fined in March and having their appeal denied.

With two games left, Forest are three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Everton were punished 10 points in November for violating PSR; the penalty was lowered to six after an appeal.

The Toffees remain safe from relegation despite receiving a further two-point punishment in March for a second violation, which they have appealed against.

Nottingham Forest face risk of relegation

The team led by Nuno Espírito Santo increased their chances of surviving last weekend when they defeated Sheffield United.

Since returning to the Premier League since 2022–2023 season, Forest have signed around 40 players.

During that period, transfers have cost an estimated £250 million.

Since punishments for Everton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United, clubs have been careful about their spending and they have started working towards balancing their finances.