Video: Rio Ferdinand says Kylian Mbappe hasn’t delivered for PSG in Champions League

Borussia Dortmund
Paris Saint-Germain will look to book their place in the Champions League final on Tuesday night by beating Borussia Dortmund and should the Ligue 1 champions do so, Kylian Mbappe will likely have played a role. 

The French superstar is yet to win Europe’s top prize and would love to deliver it to PSG before leaving the club at the end of the season.

The forward has scored five goals in the Champions League knockout stages this season but TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand has said that the World Cup winner has not put in a performance yet.

The former Man United star wants to see that from Mbappe tonight as a place in the final is on the line.

Ferdinand stated: “I’ve been championing Kylian Mbappe in the knockout stages every time we come on and he hasn’t delivered a performance. He has scored some goals but he hasn’t delivered a performance. There is huge pressure on his shoulders.”

