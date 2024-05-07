Three Saudi clubs in fight for Man United ace’s signature

After another defeat for Man United, this time against Crystal Palace on Monday night, the need to squad evolution is self evident.

Red Devils fans must be tearing their hair out at the performances that are routinely being served up by their expensively assembled squad week in and week out.

Not to mention that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team will have had a watching brief themselves over the past few weeks and surely can’t be happy with what they’ve seen.

Saudi’s courting Man United ace Casemiro

Erik ten Hag is likely to be the fall guy at season’s end, however, there are some players that are likely to find the exit door at Old Trafford will be held open for them.

Even before his disastrous individual contribution against the Eagles, Casemiro was thought to be one of the players that the club were looking at moving on. Key to that notion would likely be his £350,000 per week wages (Capology).

A player of incredible experience at the highest level, the Brazilian’s best days are long behind him.

Frankly, if United weren’t so decimated by injuries at this point, it’s hard to imagine Casemiro even being able to make the starting line-up.

In any event, TeamTalk note that there are three Saudi Pro League clubs vying for his signature for next season.

Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Hilal would all be able to meet his financial demands, which is arguably why many clubs in Europe will steer clear.

If United are able to secure a switch for him, the associated cost saving could help them in their own transfer business this summer.

Business that might be expected to be extensive given just how much of an improvement needs to be made squad wise.

Sir Jim will have understood that an overhaul was needed, but even he must be astounded at the position the club find themselves in.