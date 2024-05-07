Simon Jordan calls on Manchester United to avoid Gareth Southgate if they sack Erik ten Hag

Simon Jordan has urged Manchester United not to appoint Gareth Southgate as their next manager if they sack Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is under increased pressure following Monday night’s 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace which leaves United eighth in the league, and in danger of missing out on European football next season.

United have now lost a club record 13 games in the league this season, one more than in David Moyes’ dismal stint in charge and the 2021-2022 campaign which saw both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick at the helm.

Jordan calls on United to avoid Southgate

It doesn’t get any easier for the Red Devils as they face a tough final three games against Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton before the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

If United finish outside the top seven, they will have to beat City in the FA Cup if they are to be playing European football next season.

INEOS have got some big decisions to make this summer, most notably what they decide to do with Ten Hag.

Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Southgate have all been linked with the United hot seat if the Dutchman is dismissed.

Southgate reportedly has a good relationship with INEOS but Jordan has urged United to stay away from the current England manager.

He was asked by Jim White on talkSPORT who he would pick if it was a choice between the former Ajax manager and Southgate.

Jordan responded by saying both would be a “disease” at Old Trafford and added: