Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the manager situation at Bayern Munich, with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag the latest to be linked with the job after what appears to have been a string of rejections from the club’s top candidates.

As per his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano says Ten Hag has always been appreciated by key figures at Bayern, though his future has not been decided yet, while some of their other candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel were difficult to get due to them being in other jobs.

So far in recent months, we’ve seen exciting managers like Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick appear to snub Bayern, so it’s not going very well for them so far as they look for a successor to Tuchel.

Bayern is one of the biggest jobs in world football and one would imagine top coaches would love the chance to take over at the Allianz Arena, so it’s surprising to see that they’re having problems convincing anyone to come in.

Ten Hag to Bayern? Fabrizio Romano on the search for a Tuchel replacement

“Erik ten Hag has always been appreciated by bosses at Bayern Munich, but for now his full focus is on Manchester United. Nothing is being decided now as his full focus is on United and the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City. Let’s see if Bayern will advanced on this one, I will let you know as soon as I know anything, but at the moment we have to be patient on Ten Hag’s future,” Romano said.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult time for Bayern as they’ve missed out on a number of different manager targets now, and I’ve had some fans asking me why they seem to be struggling so much to get someone to replace Thomas Tuchel.

“There’s not one simple answer to this – it’s different reasons, it’s not all the same. Xabi Alonso wanted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Julian Nagelsmann decided to extend his project with German federation until the World Cup, and Ralf Rangnick wanted big influence on players and market but also he decided to keep going with Austria.

“It’s not free managers rejecting, it’s all managers who already have a job so that’s why it was quite difficult for Bayern.”