Tim Sherwood believes one Arsenal player has transformed his game since arriving at the club

Tim Sherwood believes Declan Rice has taken his game to another level following his move to Arsenal.

Rice has been brilliant for the Gunners this season following his arrival from West Ham last summer, and has played a huge role as he and his team-mates look to end the club’s 20 year wait for a league title.

Mikel Arteta’s men have certainly improved this season compared to the side which fell away at the tail end of the last campagin, and part of that is down to the arrival of Rice.

Sherwood believes Rice has gone to another level

Arsenal sit a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, but have played a game more than their rivals as the race for title looks set to go to the wire.

The Gunners have two games remaining and head to Old Trafford this weekend, before finishing at home to Everton, while City travel to Fulham, and then face Tottenham and West Ham to round off their campaign.

Rice has been brilliant for Arsenal this season and has been one of their standout performers in his debut campaign.

The 25-year-old has made 36 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists, which is a good return for a defensive minded player.

Former Spurs manager Sherwood has been discussing the England International’s role at Arsenal this season, and how he feels he’s transformed as a player.

“We just heard David Moyes talking about him and why they’ve capitulated, saying it’s Declan Rice”, he told Premier League Productions.

“This isn’t the Declan Rice who played for West Ham, he’s bursting forward and into the box, seven goals, eight assists, we never saw that at West Ham.

“Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal teammates have taken him to a new level, he’s an absolute manager’s dream.”

Sherwood isn’t wrong, Rice has shown an attacking side to his game that we haven’t seen previously and he really is showing himself to be a complete midfield player who is going from strength to strength.