Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is attracting interest from La Liga giants Sevilla.

Maresca has impressed a number of clubs after his performance this season with Leicester, guiding the club back to the Premier League after just one season in the Championship.

According to the Daily Mail, the Italian manager is being eyed by Sevilla who have struggled in the bottom half of the La Liga table.

Leicester secured their return to the top flight of English football after winning 97 points in the season.

They were on the verge of completing their century but a defeat against Blackburn Rovers in the final game of the season stopped them from hitting the 100-point mark.

Sevilla are looking for a managerial change after a disappointing season at the club and they are currently monitoring Maresca.

In addition, the report states that other teams from England and around the continent are reportedly keeping a watchful eye on Maresca in an attempt to sign him during the summer.

After being eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage and having no opportunity to establish themselves in Europe, Sevilla are experiencing a forgettable season.

They fired three coaches by the end of December because their early-season performance was so dreadful.

They were once in the running to get relegated from the league.

But ever since Quique Sanchez Flores joined the club and other reinforcements were added during the January transfer window, their form has changed.

However, the Spanish coach’s deal expires at the end of the season.

Leicester City need to offer him a new contract

For a number of months, Sevilla have been linked to their former midfield player.

Maresca is reportedly dissatisfied with the club’s communication on Financial Fair Play issues, which resulted in a claim that the club have broken Profit and Sustainability Rules.

As a reward for their achievements in the second tier during the season, Maresca and his players are currently on a holiday; it remains to be seen if Sevilla’s interest in him gets more serious.