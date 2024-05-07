Sherwood fires shots at certain Tottenham player who is being “targeted” by opponents

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has hit out at goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after noticing that teams seem to be targeting him as a weak link in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

It was never going to be easy for any ‘keeper to come in and replace Hugo Lloris, who left the north London club in January after over a decade of being their number one and putting in some great service.

Vicario started well for Spurs but, like a lot this squad, is now going through a bit of a tough period, and Sherwood did not hold back as he criticised him after the 4-2 defeat away to Liverpool at the weekend.

“The goalkeeper has been found out. He has been a target and seems like he is very weak from crosses,” Sherwood said. “People are highlighting that. This is the Premier League. This is the most competitive league in the world. You are going to get found out. It’s not Scotland, with respect. Or Japan. Or Australia.”

It will be interesting to see if THFC decide to look at the goalkeeper position again this summer, or if they’re prepared to stick with Vicario for a bit longer.

The Italian shot-stopper has shown some promise, so it may be worth giving him more time to prove himself, but it seems Sherwood already thinks he’s been found out, so if that view is shared by Postecoglou and his staff it will surely mean there’s a change made in that department before next season.

It’s well known that Vicario was not Tottenham’s top target last summer as they tried to sign David Raya before the Spanish goalkeeper ended up leaving Brentford for Arsenal instead.

