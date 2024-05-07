Video: Luis Enrique bemoans PSG’s luck against Dortmund

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain coach, Luis Enrique, couldn’t quite believe his side’s luck – or lack of it – against Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

After hitting the woodwork twice in the first leg in Germany, PSG managed a further four against the post or bar on Tuesday night.

Had three of those shots gone in rather than bouncing out again, then it would’ve been the French giants through to the final at Wembley and not Dortmund.

“Football is so unfair sometimes,” he said after the match to TNT Sports.

“We hit the post six times, we had 31 shots on goal… but we didn’t score.”

