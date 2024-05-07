“Interesting” Arsenal transfer target looks destined for big move, says expert

Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee as they eye a new signing up front this summer, but Charles Watts says he isn’t entirely convinced that the talented young Dutchman is what the Gunners need right now.
Zirkzee has long been highly regarded since his days as a youngster at Bayern Munich, and he’s now showing what he can do in Serie A with some eye-catching displays for Bologna, who have generally over-achieved under the impressive management of Thiago Motta.
Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts gave his insight into Arsenal’s interest, and suggested it probably wouldn’t make much sense for Zirkzee to be a top priority for the north London giants at the moment.
While the 22-year-old may have a big future in the game, it remains to be seen if he’d really have what it takes to make an instant impact at a big club like Arsenal and move them forwards right now, which is surely what they need after coming so close to Manchester City in the title race for two years in a row.
Zirkzee transfer: Arsenal expert prefers Alexander Isak
“There’s a long list of strikers who have been linked to Arsenal ahead of the summer window. Some are real big hitters, such as Alexander Isak at Newcastle and Victor Osimhen at Napoli, but there are some who are slightly less well known, with Joshua Zirkzee at Bologna one of those,” Watts said.
“He’s a forward Arsenal have been keeping tabs on according to some well sourced reports. Arsenal’s interest in Zirkzee was first broken back in January by Sam Dean at the Daily Telegraph and it’s a link that continues to bubble away as we head towards the summer. He’s an interesting player, one who looks destined for a big move soon.
“I can’t pretend to be an expert on him, he’s not someone I’ve seen a lot of, but he’s clearly got a lot of potential and would add something to Arsenal’s squad that they don’t really have in attack. Whether he would move the needle enough for Arsenal though at this point I’m not sure.
“I feel Arsenal are at a point now where any big money signings really need to come in and improve the squad immediately and I’m not sure Zirkzee does that. It would be a case of buying potential and while there is always room for that, Arsenal really need a forward who will come in and hit the ground running. That’s why I still feel they should throw everything at getting Isak out of Newcastle.”
Watts is on point.Arsenal should buy what is already proven in the premier league. Isak has all the attributes to take us to the next level so we should pursue him through and through. As of midfield partner for Declan Rice, we can go for Amadou Onana, another proven talent and with the profile to boot.Moreover,he is cheaper than Bruno Guimares. Finally, we can get cover for Saka in Micheal Olise at Crystal palace. The left back position can be ably covered by the coming back Jurien Timber.I believe with 200 million pounds we can pull the three moves. This can be boosted by moving on dead wood such as Nketia,ESR,Viera, Nelson etc and a small warchest from the owners.Once done, trophies are on their way to the Emirates stadium.
Zirkzee plays a lot of stylish football but is not very effective in front of goal. Gyokeres is direct and more productive
Gyokeres or Sesko for me. Zirkzee’s plays stylish football but is not very effective in front of goal.
Isak is great but has a worrying injury record.