Arsenal and Chelsea handed boost in their pursuit of 17-goal star

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Arsenal and Chelsea are two of the clubs linked with the player and CalcioNapoli24 share quotes from journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claiming that the player prefers a move to England this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the striker as well but a return to France is not his priority. Osimhen has already shown his quality in French football with Lille and he wants to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career.

Di Marzio said: “It’s not that this possibility of returning to play in France excites Osimhen who has already played there with Lille. Playing with PSG is clearly different because you can play matches like the Champions League semi-final that the Parisian club is playing today, but his preference is England. Arsenal and Chelsea are the two teams that could sign Osimhen and as long as this possibility is open he will wait.”

Arsenal and Chelsea are in need of a quality striker and the 25-year-old Nigerian could transform them. He has 17 goals in all competitions this season and he helped Napoli win the league title last season.

Arsenal and Chelsea need Victor Osimhen

Arsenal need an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus who has scored just four times in the league this season. Osimhen could prove to be a quality addition and he could be the ideal player to lead the line for the Gunners.

Similarly, Chelsea invested in Nicolas Jackson at the start of the season but the former La Liga striker has been quite mediocre. Osimhen would transform both teams in the final third and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The Nigerian striker is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition because of a hefty release clause in his contract and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea will have to break the bank for him.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will be able to provide him with Champions League football next season and it is fair to assume that could give them an edge in the transfer race.