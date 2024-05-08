Arsenal legend sends warning to Bukayo Saka over exaggerating injury when fouled

Arsenal legend David Seaman has warned Bukayo Saka he needs to stop making a meal of things every time he’s fouled.

Saka is having another brilliant season, and has scored 20 goals for the first time in his career, with 16 of those coming in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Gunners as they push Manchester City all the way in the title race, as they look to end a 20 year wait for the Premier League title.

Seaman urges Saka to stop exaggerating fouls

The England international has been a target for the opposition this season, which is highlighted by the fact Saka is the fourth most fouled player in the league behind Bruno Guimaraes, Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus.

The Arsenal academy graduate has only missed two games this campaign, but was lucky not to be injured as he was caught high up by a nasty challenge from Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie in the first half of last weekend’s 3-0 win over the Cherries.

Saka received treatment before hobbling to the side of the pitch where he remonstrated with the fourth official, presumably about why Christie hadn’t been sent off over even booked for the challenge.

However, whilst admitting he thinks Christie should have been sent off, Seaman believes Saka regularly exaggerates the amount of pain he’s in and told him to cut it out.

“He needs to pack in that waving all the time as well because that’s normally used as a signal to the physio bench when you are in trouble”, Seaman said on his podcast Seaman Says.

“It’s not just Saka, I’ve seen a lot of other players doing it as well now.

“That was always the signal that you’re really hurt so that they can get ready really quickly to get on as soon as the ref signals to them.

“But players are doing it now, they’re doing that signal and then they’re getting up and they’re not even receiving treatment.

“They will try all sorts trust me, they’re rule benders!”

Saka and his Arsenal team-mates will be preparing for this weekend’s trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United knowing they need three points to keep their title chances alive.